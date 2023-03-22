Retired Army general reflects on 20th anniversary of Iraq War

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man, who led American troops into battle in Iraq 20 years ago this week, is reflecting on the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers in his command.

Retired Maj. Gen. Buford Blount headed up the Third Infantry Division in March of 2003 as it stormed into Iraq, taking Baghdad in 21 days and ultimately toppling Saddam Hussein from power.

More than 40 of Blount’s soldiers were killed in combat, and 300 more were wounded in the taking of the Iraqi capital.

“We did a lot in 21 days, just a historic event,” said Blount. “The men and women of the division just did heroic and outstanding, historic accomplishments there.”

“A lot of it got overshadowed by the insurgency in the years that followed.”

Blount retired from the Army in 2005.

He’s currently working with University of Southern Mississippi professor Heather Stur on a book about the Iraq invasion.

On April 13, Blount and renowned journalist Ted Koppel will be guests of honor for a discussion of the Iraq War at Bennett Auditorium on the USM campus.

