PCS welcomes new football coach Michael Brown

By Taylor Curet
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Michael Brown’s 23 years of coaching football brings him to Hattiesburg as the new head coach of Presbyterian Christian.

From the University of Southern California to Alabama’s Hoover High, Brown spent the last season at Vestavia Hills as Director of Football Operations and Special Teams Coordinator.

A graduate of Oak Hill Academy, Brown is glad to be back in Mississippi and eager to take over a PCS program where he sees a lot of potential.

“I do know several years ago there was a toughness here that I could see from watching film,” Brown said. “They had a very heavy run game. Defensively, they flew to the ball. Those are some things that I believe that are a part of my DNA as a coach. Finding what works for us, finding what fits our culture and our players.”

