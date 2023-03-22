Win Stuff
OWA Parks & Resort unveils new additions to Tropic Falls

These new additions come just in time for the beginning of the spring and beach seasons
By Stephen Moody
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - OWA Parks and Resort is getting ready for a couple of brand-new attractions this spring. We got a sneak peek inside Wednesday showing the amazing new addition to Tropic Falls.

We got our first look at the Big Water Bay. It’s a new 30,000-square-foot outdoor wave pool. And Coastal Curl, a state-of-the-art surf simulator.

There’s even a large video board for movies and a stage for a band. And the park can’t wait to officially welcome guests this weekend.

“We are just so excited to be able to welcome guests here this Friday. It has been several years in the making for us to get to the indoor water park which opened last fall, and then have this attraction open now this Friday right in the height of spring break. We really want to be able to welcome guests. You can see the energy in the faces of all the team members that are here,” Kristin Hellmich said.

It officially opens on Friday. You can learn more about the park and see ticket prices at this link.

