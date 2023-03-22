Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County grandmother is behind bars today after a search turned up drugs in her home.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents, assisted by patrol deputies, executed a narcotics search warrant overnight on Tuesday at a residence on McMillan Road in the Sharon community.

According to JCSD, 48-year-old Stephanie Williams of Laurel was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and child endangerment.

The sheriff’s department said Willams’ two young grandchildren were in the residence where methamphetamine was reportedly found.

Williams is incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Jones County Justice Court.

