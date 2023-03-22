Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment

Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.
Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County grandmother is behind bars today after a search turned up drugs in her home.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents, assisted by patrol deputies, executed a narcotics search warrant overnight on Tuesday at a residence on McMillan Road in the Sharon community.

According to JCSD, 48-year-old Stephanie Williams of Laurel was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and child endangerment.

The sheriff’s department said Willams’ two young grandchildren were in the residence where methamphetamine was reportedly found.

Williams is incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Jones County Justice Court.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Ebony Owens & Michael Owens
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break

Latest News

Midday Headlines 3/22
Midday Headlines 3/22
The Community Development Division manages projects funded through the United States Department...
City of Hattiesburg to hold public hearing Friday for 2023-27 Consolidated Plan, 2023 Annual Action Plan
L to R: Jessica Middleton and John Middleton.
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 2 in Jones Co.
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says