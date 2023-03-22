Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD seeking public’s help locating runaway teen

Jokia Brown, 17, of Hattiesburg.
Jokia Brown, 17, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a runaway teen.

According to HPD, 17-year-old Jokia Brown of Hattiesburg was last seen on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a sweatshirt with “SR. 2023″ printed on it, black shoes and a black hooded jacket.

Brown is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing roughly 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, usually in a ponytail.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Ebony Owens & Michael Owens
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break

Latest News

Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.
Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment
Midday Headlines 3/22
Midday Headlines 3/22
The Community Development Division manages projects funded through the United States Department...
City of Hattiesburg to hold public hearing Friday for 2023-27 Consolidated Plan, 2023 Annual Action Plan
L to R: Jessica Middleton and John Middleton.
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 2 in Jones Co.