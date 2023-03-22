HPD seeking public’s help locating runaway teen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a runaway teen.

According to HPD, 17-year-old Jokia Brown of Hattiesburg was last seen on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a sweatshirt with “SR. 2023″ printed on it, black shoes and a black hooded jacket.

Brown is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing roughly 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, usually in a ponytail.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

