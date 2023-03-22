HPD: Suspect wanted in connection to multiple auto burglaries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple auto burglaries.

According to HPD, the auto burglaries reportedly occurred from March 18 to March 19, 2023, in the area of 19th and 21st Avenue.

If you have any information pertaining to this person, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

