Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD: Suspect wanted in connection to multiple auto burglaries

The individual pictured need to be identified, according to HPD.
The individual pictured need to be identified, according to HPD.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple auto burglaries.

According to HPD, the auto burglaries reportedly occurred from March 18 to March 19, 2023, in the area of 19th and 21st Avenue.

If you have any information pertaining to this person, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says
Ebony Owens & Michael Owens
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River

Latest News

Ruth Bailey Earl exhibit at African American Military History Museum
Ruth Bailey Earl exhibit opens at African American Military History Museum
Two Pine Belt cities see special 1 percent sales tax deadline extended
2 Pine Belt cities extend special 1 percent sales tax at restaurants, bars, hotels
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Jokia Brown, 17, of Hattiesburg.
HPD seeking public’s help locating runaway teen