HPD: Reported runaway teenager located, safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A reported runaway teen has been found, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD said 16-year-old Zacoviah Robinson of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe.

The police department also said it would like to thank the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the matter.

