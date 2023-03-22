Win Stuff
HPD: Reported runaway teenager located, safe

Zacoviah Robinson, 16, of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe.
Zacoviah Robinson, 16, of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A reported runaway teen has been found, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD said 16-year-old Zacoviah Robinson of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe.

The police department also said it would like to thank the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the matter.

