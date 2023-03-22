Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to host ‘Stuff-A-Bus’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg is participating in a “Stuff-A-Bus” event this Saturday in front of the Target in Hattiesburg.

The group will collect feminine pads and provide breakfast to everyone who donates to the cause through Lake Serene Grocery.

The goal is to pack a bus with feminine hygiene products for people in need in the Hattiesburg community.

“Just products a lot of people just don’t have access to in our communities,” said Stephanie Phipps, co-chair for the Girls-Only Project. “So, they can go to our local clinic like at Edwards Street and they can just hand those out to women that just can’t, they just don’t get this benefit provided to them like everybody else can and our teens. A lot of teens just sometimes go to school and not be prepared so they can go to their counselor or school nurse, and we can provide those products for them to be able to disperse to them.”

The group will be set up outside Target in Hattiesburg to collect the items Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.

