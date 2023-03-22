Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Grindr to distribute free home HIV tests

Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.
Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular LGBTQ+ dating app is working to combat the spread of HIV.

Grindr is distributing free at-home HIV tests to users in the United States as part of a new public health initiative.

HIV continues to affect the gay, bi and trans-community more than many other groups.

The test is now available to order from the app’s main menu. Just look for the “free HIV home test” button.

People will get an OraQuick kit. It is an FDA-approved, over-the-counter test that works by swabbing the gums. Results take about 20 minutes.

Grindr partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Emory University and Building Healthy Online Communities, a consortium of public health programs and gay dating apps.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Ebony Owens & Michael Owens
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy...
Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute
Nearly 160,000 power outages were reported in California after another atmospheric river...
160K without power as severe storms pass through California
A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand