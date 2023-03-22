Forrest County sheriff warns about email, text scams

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of an increase in spam text messages and emails.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said scammers are using names and companies you know to get people to click on the links.

Sims said potential victims need to double check the email or number it came from before giving away personal information.

“We had a victim of a scam last week where they actually were instructed to insert money into a magazine and mail it back to them and they did it,” Sims said. “It’s very unfortunate.”

“Look, no legitimate company is going to ask you to send cash, no legitimate company is going to ask for your personal information over the phone,” said Sims.

According to Sims, one way to check if an email is real or not is to hover over the email name with your cursor mouse icon.

Also, if you get an email or text message from a company or bank always call to confirm its legitimacy, Sims said.

The FCSO asks those who believe a scammer has taken advantage, to contact the department by calling (601) 544- 7800 or by visiting the sheriff’s office website.

