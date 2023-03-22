Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Construction project to cause lane shift on Hardy St. Thursday morning

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning traffic will be impacted by further construction in front of Kamper Park.

Work crews will be placing the delivery of a pedestrian bridge from 8:30 a.m. - noon.

The workers will be using the heavy equipment that was staged on Tuesday.

The construction will take up both eastbound lanes of Hardy Street between Park Avenue and S 17th Avenue.

The two westbound lanes of Hardy Street, from Park Avenue to S 17th Avenue, will be used to accommodate two-way traffic.

The Hattiesburg Zoo announced that it will still be open Thursday morning at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page. Visitors may need to take a detour off Hardy Street.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says
Ebony Owens & Michael Owens
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River

Latest News

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
-
Petal sinkhole repair update
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near Hattiesburg’s Manheim auto wholesale lot.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol vehicle
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Sharon and...
Driver injured in single-vehicle rollover on I-59 in Jones Co.