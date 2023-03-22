Construction project to cause lane shift on Hardy St. Thursday morning
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning traffic will be impacted by further construction in front of Kamper Park.
Work crews will be placing the delivery of a pedestrian bridge from 8:30 a.m. - noon.
The workers will be using the heavy equipment that was staged on Tuesday.
The construction will take up both eastbound lanes of Hardy Street between Park Avenue and S 17th Avenue.
The two westbound lanes of Hardy Street, from Park Avenue to S 17th Avenue, will be used to accommodate two-way traffic.
The Hattiesburg Zoo announced that it will still be open Thursday morning at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page. Visitors may need to take a detour off Hardy Street.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.