Construction project to cause lane shift on Hardy St. Thursday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning traffic will be impacted by further construction in front of Kamper Park.

Work crews will be placing the delivery of a pedestrian bridge from 8:30 a.m. - noon.

The workers will be using the heavy equipment that was staged on Tuesday.

The construction will take up both eastbound lanes of Hardy Street between Park Avenue and S 17th Avenue.

The two westbound lanes of Hardy Street, from Park Avenue to S 17th Avenue, will be used to accommodate two-way traffic.

The Hattiesburg Zoo announced that it will still be open Thursday morning at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page. Visitors may need to take a detour off Hardy Street.

