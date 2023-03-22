Win Stuff
City of Hattiesburg to hold public hearing Friday for 2023-27 Consolidated Plan, 2023 Annual Action Plan

The Community Development Division manages projects funded through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), which both intend to benefit low-to-moderate income (LMI) citizens and households.(City of Hattiesburg)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A public hearing for Hattiesburg’s Community Development Division 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan and 2023 Annual Action Plan has been scheduled for Friday.

The City of Hattiesburg announced on its Facebook page that the public hearing will take place at the Jackie Doll Sherill Community Center at 11 a.m.

The Community Development Division manages projects funded through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), which both intend to benefit low-to-moderate income (LMI) citizens and households.

The administration of the programs is guided by Hattiesburg’s Five-Year Consolidation Plan and each year’s Action Plan.

Information related to the planning, development and implementation of the 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan and 2023 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development is available for review here or for viewing at the City of Hattiesburg’s Urban Development Department located at 200 Forrest Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or through an email request to cdbg@hattiesburgms.com.

The information and documents that are available include but are not limited to the following:

  • CDBG General Program Rules and Regulations
  • HOME General Program Rules and Regulations
  • Citizen Participation Plan for the City of Hattiesburg
  • A Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan for the City of Hattiesburg

Details on the planning of the City of Hattiesburg’s Five-Year Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan are available for a period of at least five years.

