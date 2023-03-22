Win Stuff
Ballot harvesting now banned in Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2358, which bans ballot harvesting in Mississippi.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2358, which bans ballot harvesting in Mississippi.

In a news release, the governor’s office said the legislation stops political operatives from collecting and handling mass amounts of absentee ballots and bolsters election integrity in Mississippi.

Reeves announced the signing of Senate Bill 2358 in a video posted to Facebook.

