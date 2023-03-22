Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 Pine Belt cities extend special 1 percent sales tax at restaurants, bars, hotels

Two Pine Belt cities see special 1 percent sales tax deadline extended
Two Pine Belt cities see special 1 percent sales tax deadline extended(WABI)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of and visitors to the cities of Columbia and Waynesboro will continue to pay a little extra for the foreseeable future when dining out or staying overnight

A 1 percent sales tax on restaurants and hotels levied since 2019, will continue to be collected through the near future.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed a pair of local and private bills Wednesday, extending the “sunset” of a special sales tax in both the City of Columbia and City of Waynesboro.

The 1 percent additional tax on gross sales/bills was set to expire July, 1, 2023, in both cities.

Two local and private bills were introduced during the 2023 session, both amending original legislation from each that created the special 1 percent tax in the first place in 2019.

The new “sunset” date that would repeal the special tax will be July 1, 2027, in Waynesboro, while expiration date would be extended to July 1, 2028, in Columbia.

Both bills were introduced in the House, passed through the Senate, found approval in both bodies, and wound up on Reeves’ desk to be signed into a new law of sorts.

House Bill 1788, introduced by Rep. Bill Pigott (R-District 99) and Ken Burns (R-District 100), submitted the amending legislation in this form for the City of Columbia:

AN ACT TO AMEND CHAPTER 924, LOCAL AND PRIVATE LAWS OF 2019, TO EXTEND THE DATE OF REPEAL FROM JULY 1, 2023, TO JULY 1, 2028, ON THE ACT AUTHORIZING THE GOVERNING AUTHORITIES OF THE CITY OF COLUMBIA, MISSISSIPPI, TO LEVY A TAX UPON THE GROSS SALES OF HOTELS AND MOTELS DERIVED FROM ROOM RENTALS AND UPON THE GROSS PROCEEDS OF SALES OF RESTAURANTS FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING FUNDS FOR THE PROMOTION OF TOURISM AND PARKS AND RECREATION; AND FOR RELATED PURPOSES.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI:.

House Bill 1209, introduced by Rep. Juan Barnett (D-District 1209), submitted the amending legislation in this form for the City of Waynesboro:

AN ACT TO AMEND CHAPTER 942, LOCAL AND PRIVATE LAWS OF 2019, TO EXTEND THE DATE OF REPEAL TO JULY 1, 2027, ON THE PROVISION OF LAW THAT AUTHORIZES THE GOVERNING AUTHORITIES OF THE CITY OF WAYNESBORO, MISSISSIPPI, TO IMPOSE A SPECIAL TAX UPON THE GROSS PROCEEDS DERIVED FROM THE SALES OF BARS AND RESTAURANTS AS WELL AS UPON THE GROSS PROCEEDS DERIVED FROM THE SALES OF HOTELS, MOTELS AND BED-AND-BREAKFAST ROOM RENTALS; AND FOR RELATED PURPOSES.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI:

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says
Ebony Owens & Michael Owens
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River

Latest News

Ruth Bailey Earl exhibit at African American Military History Museum
Ruth Bailey Earl exhibit opens at African American Military History Museum
The individual pictured need to be identified, according to HPD.
HPD: Suspect wanted in connection to multiple auto burglaries
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Jokia Brown, 17, of Hattiesburg.
HPD seeking public’s help locating runaway teen