03/22 Ryan’s “Even Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Do you remember we still had Freeze Warnings in effect yesterday morning? Well, we talked about how we’d start frosty, but would quickly warm back to where it should be in the low 70s thanks to our shifting winds. Those winds shifted southerly yesterday, and will continue to blow in from the south for the rest of the week. That’ll keep our highs and lows on the rise, climbing all the way up to ~85 degrees by Friday. That’s where the warming stops, but I wouldn’t expect much in the way of cooling for a few more days after that.

Friday’s front will bring a chance of severe weather to the Pine Belt, which is currently split between level 2 and level 3. It’s likely the storm’s “bullseye” will shift to the east or west as we get a better handle on timing, so we’ll keep monitoring it and will announce a “First Alert Weather Day” in the days ahead if need be. Regardless, things will cool slightly after. We’ll even see a bit of sun on Saturday as highs fall only from the mid 80s into the low 80s, thanks to a stalled, lingering boundary sitting along the coast. This will bring cloud cover and scattered showers back as soon as Sunday afternoon, though the rain will stick with us into Tuesday morning before clearing and dropping highs out of the 80s.

