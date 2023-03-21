Win Stuff
USM teacher awarded 2023 Miss. Humanities Council Scholar award

-(Source: WDAM)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One University of Southern Mississippi teacher has been awarded the 2023 Mississippi Humanities Scholar award.

Dr. Rebecca Tuuri is an associate professor of history at USM who researches and teaches women’s history and the American civil rights movement. She also takes part in leading discussions about race, rights and democracy.

“I am so honored to be given this award by the Mississippi Humanities Council,” said Tuuri. “It’s a wonderful organization in the state that tries very hard to bring the humanities to everyone. It tries to bring scholars to the public and tries to bring in that scholarship that we so often are kind of working on in our profession to the larger numbers of people in Mississippi.”

Tuuri will be presented the award on Friday, March 25, during the Mississippi Humanities Council awards ceremony at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

