Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff

The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel on New Year’s Eve.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A settlement has been reached in a federal civil lawsuit filed against Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

According to court records filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on March 21, a $20,000 settlement was reached. A full copy of the notice of settlement can be read below:

The judgment of dismissal document was signed by U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel on March 21.

The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel on New Year’s Eve. Below is a copy of the amended complaint:

WDAM 7 reached out to Berlin’s attorney, Will Allen, on the phone, and he said no comment.

WDAM 7 also reached out to the Jones County Board of Supervisor Attorney, Danielle Ashley, to learn more about where the money for the settlement will come from. She declined to comment on the recently settled lawsuit.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD says there were no injuries during the incident, and everyone involved has been accounted...
HPD: Charges pending after argument leads to shooting at Overlook Apartments
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59
JPD: Two arrested for murder of man found dead in vehicle
Montravious Baker
Teen charged in connection with Jan. crime spree facing two more felony charges
WDAM 7 will continue to update this story whenever new information is available.
U.S. Forest Service units responding to 20+ acre wildfire in Perry Co.

Latest News

Law enforcement in Perry County are investigating a burglary after handguns were stolen from a...
7 handguns stolen from Richton store Monday, Perry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating
Law enforcement in Perry County are investigating a burglary after handguns were stolen from a...
7 handguns stolen from Richton store Monday, Perry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating
Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
Midday Headlines 3/21
Midday Headlines 3/21