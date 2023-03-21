Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A settlement has been reached in a federal civil lawsuit filed against Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

According to court records filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on March 21, a $20,000 settlement was reached. A full copy of the notice of settlement can be read below:

The judgment of dismissal document was signed by U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel on March 21.

The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel on New Year’s Eve. Below is a copy of the amended complaint:

WDAM 7 reached out to Berlin’s attorney, Will Allen, on the phone, and he said no comment.

WDAM 7 also reached out to the Jones County Board of Supervisor Attorney, Danielle Ashley, to learn more about where the money for the settlement will come from. She declined to comment on the recently settled lawsuit.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.