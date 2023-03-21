Ruth Bailey Earl exhibit to be unveiled Wednesday at African American Military History Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission announces the African American Military History Museum will hold its first event Wednesday to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The first event will be the unveiling of a special exhibit to honor Hattiesburg’s first African American woman to join the United States Army, Ruth Bailey Earl.

The exhibit, titled “Ruth Bailey Earl – An In-depth Look at Her Story,” will showcase Earl’s commitment to her education, dedication to earning her Registered Nurse degree and her service in the U.S. Army.

Earl (1919-2004) attended Eureka High School and graduated Salutatorian of her class in 1936. She went to nursing school in Dothan, Ala. and became a Registered Nurse, working for the Flint Goodrich Hospital in New Orleans and Hattiesburg’s then-segregated Health Department.

Earl served as a U.S. Army Nurse Corp. Officer from 1941-1946.

. (Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

“Ruth Bailey Earl is the inspiration behind our logo, so for Women’s History Month, we thought it would be a great opportunity to delve deeper into her story,” said Director of Museums Latoya Norman.

“I’ve personally learned some details about her life that I did not know which gives me a greater appreciation for her service to our country and community.”

Norman says the exhibit will offer images never before seen, along with stories.

The exhibit will be inside the African American Military History Museum through April 29. All Women’s History events will also be held at the museum, which is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

