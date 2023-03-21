Win Stuff
Petal sinkhole repair update

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal official has announced an update on a sinkhole repair.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said at least one lane will be closed on Old Richton Road near Chappell Hill starting Tuesday afternoon.

The closure will allow crews to install a geo-polymer concrete liner for a manhole that was impacted by the city’s recent sewer work.

The mayor said the work should only take a few days.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

