Mississippi youth pastor faces additional sex crimes

By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi youth pastor arrested for alleged child sex crimes now faces charges in two jurisdictions.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department charged Alexander Blackwelder, 27, with two additional counts of sexual battery, the sheriff announced on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department gave no more details.

This comes almost a month after Tupelo Police first arrested and charged him with child enticement and two counts of sexual battery.

At the time of his arrest, the Tupelo Police Department said he allegedly had inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old girl.

Blackwelder was a youth pastor at East Main Street Church of Christ in Tupelo.

He remains in the Lee County Jail.

