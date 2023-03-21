Win Stuff
Gov. Reeves taps Memorial CEO to serve on Mississippi Gaming Commission

The nomination must still be approved by the Senate.
Gov. Tate Reeves has nominated Kent Nicaud, President and CEO of Memorial Hospital Gulfport, to serve the remainder of the term left open by the death of Alben Hopkins, Sr.(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A familiar name in coast business circles could soon be added to the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

Gov. Tate Reeves has nominated Kent Nicaud, President and CEO of Memorial Hospital Gulfport, to serve the remainder of the term left open by the death of Alben Hopkins, Sr.

The nomination must still be approved by the Senate. Senate Bill SN 90 outlines the term as starting March 8, 2023 and ending September 30, 2025. It is now in the hands of the Senate Gaming Committee.

Nicaud started working with Memorial Hospital at Gulfport as a consultant in 1996, and then as an employee in 2008. Two years later, he was named Chief Operating Officer and became President and CEO in 2018. He attended Tulane University for undergraduate and graduate studies through their executive MBA program.

