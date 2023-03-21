Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gautier teen writes her first feature-film script

Now that her script is ready to go, Aviya Nettles is in talks with major production companies and screenwriting managers.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One young, up-and-coming film writer out of Gautier just finished her first feature-film script.

Delo’s Heavenly House of Coffee is where much of the magic happened for 18-year-old Aviya Nettles. It’s also where she sat down with WLOX Tuesday to talk about her latest milestone.

“I’ve just been writing, creating drafts, rewriting,” she said.

Now, the words of “My Name is Tening” are complete.

The historical-fiction piece is packed with action and adventure.

The story is about a pirate and her crew traveling the Atlantic Ocean to stop an English ship bound for Barbados: all to save the captive African people onboard.

“When I was reading about pirates, I learned that during the golden age of piracy, that was also during the same time as the trans-Atlantic slave trade,” she said. “So, yeah, I just came up with a plot idea and a storyline and decided to write it.”

Just like that, she devoted the next eight months to seeing it through to the end.

“The main character, she’s tall, dark-skinned, big, you know, a woman, and you normally don’t see that as like a main character in a story and also as a pirate,” she said. “So, I just feel like creating something new is just what’s fun about it.”

By the age of 16, Nettles had already become a producer for two Hollywood companies.

She recently graduated from both Gautier High School and college at the same time.

“Moving on to the next step and progressing, that’s all I want,” she said.

A decade from now, Nettles said she aims to have at least three movies under her belt, explore different genres and provide big-screen opportunities for low-profile actors.

With her script now ready to go, Nettles is in talks with major production companies and screenwriting managers.

After choosing the best fit, her next step is pre-production.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Ebony Owens & Michael Owens
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River
WDAM 7 will continue to update this story whenever new information is available.
U.S. Forest Service units responding to 20+ acre wildfire in Perry Co.

Latest News

Luke Lyon, PRCC
PRCC sweeps Meridian in top 5 JUCO battle
Luke Lyon, PRCC
PRCC sweeps Meridian in top 5 JUCO battle
Michael Brown, PCS
PCS welcomes new football coach Michael Brown
Michael Brown, PCS
PCS welcomes new football coach Michael Brown
Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary to host ‘Stuff-A-Bus’ event
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg Stuff-A-Bus event