Downtown Hattiesburg continues to grow

Areas near Town Square Park could soon see more development as the city grows.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
One restaurant is already on the way. The Depot will move to Walnut Street next week.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said he hopes they can be the catalyst for more business.

“There really is a downtown renaissance going on right now,” said Barker. “We want to see that in every part of downtown. You see the progress whether it’s on Walnut Street or whether it’s on north main street.”

Barker said entrepreneurs are what make a difference in the Hub City.

“Our role is to support those businesses, make sure we’re keeping the area safe, to make sure we’re doing the proper planning and casting division but also that we’re facilitating and fostering as many events and destinations as we can because the audience; you have a bigger audience coming downtown,” Barker said. “They’re going to frequent those stores and they’re going to eat and drink at those restaurants.”

