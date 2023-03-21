Domestic violence survivor and advocate shares her story, saying abuse is never ok

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Within the past month, we’ve reported on two incidents where a husband has been charged with murdering his wife.

The first was on February 27th, when 41-year-old Ernest Weems was taken into custody for fatally shooting his pregnant wife, 36-year-old Twyla Weems.

Then, on March 15th, 36-year-old Michael Owens was charged with murder and arson in the death of his wife, 36-year-old Ebony Owens, whose body is still missing.

For Cathy Marie, it brings back some dark memories of the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband nearly ten years ago.

She suffered a near-death experience when her ex-husband, Richard Lamar Green, hit her multiple times, including in the head, with a machete.

“Every single piece of that night, I feel that God’s hand was on that,” said Marie. “From the distance, the first responders were to my home, the distance my home was to a level one trauma center.”

That day, police were called out to their home on Ivy Court in Pearl.

Police received a 911 call from her ex-husband, Richard Lamar Green. He told police he had assaulted his wife, and she needed medical attention.

Police broke through the front door and found Marie suffering from heavy lacerations to the head. Green had fled with their four-year-old son Lincoln.

“I did almost lose my life. My bowels emptied. You can’t get any closer than that,” Marie recalled. “When the first responders came in, and I gave them social security numbers, descriptions of the car, what my son and my ex-husband were wearing, and just as soon as I got all of that out of my mouth, I couldn’t tell you how many quarters were in a dollar, [or] who the president was. I very much felt in my should that I did all I could do. Now you have to help.”

Lincoln was later found unharmed. Marie and her family moved out of the state following this incident.

On Monday, Marie and Lincoln made a stop by Inkk Culture in Jackson to get a 3D fingernail tattoo on her pinky, which was nearly cut off during the attack.

“To make it look more realistic and to make me feel more whole and more confident about these visible scars that are lasting and permanent,” said Marie.

Although the 3D tattoo covers up her physical scars, it doesn’t completely erase the traumatic event. Cathy is now using her story and experience to reach other women.

She started her own non-profit organization for victims of domestic violence, working to make sure no one has to experience what she went through.

“Women in particular, want to see the best in someone, and they really want to see that someone can change. The danger is people die feeling that way,” said Marie.

When it comes to Green, he received a life sentence plus 30 years for kidnapping and attempted murder. Marie encourages anyone who’s being abused to get help as soon as you can.

Remember, there’s a 24/7 domestic violence hotline that you can call.

That number is 1-800-799-7233.

