Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries during an incident on Interstate 59 just before State Route 589 in Lamar County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to MHP Public Information Officer Taylor Shows, a person driving a motorcycle was traveling north on I-59. After leaving the road, the driver reportedly overturned after trying to reenter the roadway. The incident is being investigated as a one-vehicle incident.

Shows said the person was transported by Lifeguard Ambulance Service to a local hospital. The driver’s condition is not known at this time.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident at approximately 2:18 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared around 4:14 p.m.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

