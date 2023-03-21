7 handguns stolen from Richton store Monday, Perry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Perry County are investigating a burglary after handguns were stolen from a local business Monday morning.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says they received a commercial burglary report at Two Rivers Outdoors Farm and Home Center.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be two men breaking into the building and going to the glass cabinets where the firearms were kept.

PCSO says, after completing the inventory check, the store owner said seven handguns were missing.

The handguns have been entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has information about the burglary, contact PCSO at (601) 964-8561.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Perry County Crimestoppers at (601) 964-STOP (7867), their P3 Tips website or through the P3 Tips app on Apple or Android devices.

People who have a tip can also use the contact button on the PCSO Facebook page, which will direct users to the Crimestoppers report form.

Anonymous tips that lead to arrests could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.