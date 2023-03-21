03/21 Ryan’s “Big Warm-Up” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Still quite cold out there with temperatures near and below freezing across the Pine Belt, but we’ll more than double that as we warm rapidly into the afternoon. In fact, temperatures will rise around 10-14 degrees from yesterday’s high in the upper 50s and low 60s! We’re not even done warming yet either. We’ll continue to inch upwards all the way up to 86 degrees Friday afternoon, but that’s where it stops. A front is coming in that will bring some evening/overnight rain to the area as well as a chance of thunderstorms. These storms will at least have a low risk of severe weather, so be sure to stay up to date as it continues to develop.

After it passes we will cool...just not by much. Expect to only fall from the mid 80s into the low 80s for the weekend. Saturday will be nice and sunny, but rain returns quickly as early as Sunday afternoon, and this time it isn’t in a hurry to leave. Expect showers and spotty thunderstorms to linger through Monday, into Tuesday morning before finally allowing cooler, drier air to move in...but even then we’re just talking another 4-6 degree drop into the upper 70s for next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.