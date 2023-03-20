Win Stuff
U.S. Forest Service units responding to 20+ acre wildfire in Perry Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Forest Service is reporting a wildfire that is taking place in the Perry County area.

According to the Forest Service, the DeSoto Ranger District is responding to the incident, along with Forest Service Fire Units.

At the time of the report, the size of the fire was almost more than 20 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service is advising the public to use caution when traveling in the area.

WDAM 7 will continue to update this story whenever new information is available.

