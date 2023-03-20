U.S. Forest Service units responding to 20+ acre wildfire in Perry Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Forest Service is reporting a wildfire that is taking place in the Perry County area.

According to the Forest Service, the DeSoto Ranger District is responding to the incident, along with Forest Service Fire Units.

At the time of the report, the size of the fire was almost more than 20 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service is advising the public to use caution when traveling in the area.

WDAM 7 will continue to update this story whenever new information is available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.