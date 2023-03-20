Teen charged in connection with Jan. crime spree facing two more felony charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen described as one of the most dangerous a judge had seen has two more charges to add to an already lengthy rap sheet.

In March, Montravious Baker was granted a $25,000 bond in Jackson Municipal Court on one count of business burglary stemming from an alleged break-in at USA Pawn in September.

A month earlier, in February, Baker was given no bond on a carjacking charge dating back to December.

Baker, 15, previously was charged with 12 felony counts in connection with a January crime spree, including two homicides, six business robberies and three armed carjackings. He was granted no bond for capital murder and a combined $11,050,000 on the 11 other charges during his initial appearance in Jackson Municipal Court.

On March 9, Baker was back in municipal court, where he was faced one count of business burglary in connection with breaking into the USA Pawn at 2685 I-55 South. Records indicate Baker broke in “with the intent to steal a large amount of firearms.”

Judge June Hardwick set bond at $25,000.

A month earlier, Baker received no bond in connection with yet another armed carjacking that occurred on December 10. According to records, the teen allegedly held up Daisha Lewis in the 400 block of Daniel Lake Boulevard, stealing her 2011 Blue Honda Accord.

The teen was armed with a handgun at the time, records state. In that case, a judge denied bond.

He is currently being held at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

