Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Teen charged in connection with Jan. crime spree facing two more felony charges

Montravious Baker
Montravious Baker(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen described as one of the most dangerous a judge had seen has two more charges to add to an already lengthy rap sheet.

In March, Montravious Baker was granted a $25,000 bond in Jackson Municipal Court on one count of business burglary stemming from an alleged break-in at USA Pawn in September.

A month earlier, in February, Baker was given no bond on a carjacking charge dating back to December.

Baker, 15, previously was charged with 12 felony counts in connection with a January crime spree, including two homicides, six business robberies and three armed carjackings. He was granted no bond for capital murder and a combined $11,050,000 on the 11 other charges during his initial appearance in Jackson Municipal Court.

On March 9, Baker was back in municipal court, where he was faced one count of business burglary in connection with breaking into the USA Pawn at 2685 I-55 South. Records indicate Baker broke in “with the intent to steal a large amount of firearms.”

Judge June Hardwick set bond at $25,000.

A month earlier, Baker received no bond in connection with yet another armed carjacking that occurred on December 10. According to records, the teen allegedly held up Daisha Lewis in the 400 block of Daniel Lake Boulevard, stealing her 2011 Blue Honda Accord.

The teen was armed with a handgun at the time, records state. In that case, a judge denied bond.

He is currently being held at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen, 16-year-old...
HPD asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen
A Saturday morning fire in Moselle destroyed a single-family house.
House in Moselle destroyed in Saturday fire
From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59
JPD: Two arrested for murder of man found dead in vehicle
HPD says there were no injuries during the incident, and everyone involved has been accounted...
HPD: Charges pending after argument leads to shooting at Overlook Apartments
Arm wrestling visits Pine Belt Saturday
Arm wrestling checks in Saturday in Forrest County

Latest News

Motivational Moments - March 13, 2023
Motivational Moments - March 13, 2023
Motivational Moments - March 6, 2023
Motivational Moments - March 6, 2023
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Gholar was reported missing by family members on March 10 after not hearing from him since...
Missing Hattiesburg man located safe, according to police