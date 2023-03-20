One more cold night before we warm up later this week

This evening will be clear and cold as temperatures fall into the low 40s. Frost will be likely once again as lows bottom out into the mid to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs warming up into the upper 60s to the low 70s.

We’ll crank up the heat by Wednesday and Thursday as highs top out into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

A front will move through on Friday, giving us the chance of scattered thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the strong side so, we’ll be sure to keep a close eye on that.

This weekend will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. s

