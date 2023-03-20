Missing Hattiesburg man located safe, according to police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a man who was reported missing earlier this month has been located.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, 39-year-old Jackey Gholar of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe.

Gholar was reported missing by family members on March 10 after not hearing from him since March 1 around 11:30 a.m.

According to family members, Gholar recently traveled to Texas and could have been there.

