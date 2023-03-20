Win Stuff
Missing Hattiesburg man located safe, according to police

Gholar was reported missing by family members on March 10 after not hearing from him since...
Gholar was reported missing by family members on March 10 after not hearing from him since March 1 around 11:30 a.m.(WDAM)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a man who was reported missing earlier this month has been located.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, 39-year-old Jackey Gholar of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe.

Gholar was reported missing by family members on March 10 after not hearing from him since March 1 around 11:30 a.m.

Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

According to family members, Gholar recently traveled to Texas and could have been there.

