Jones College proving to be consistent winners

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - When it comes to bein a consistent winner on the basketball court, there’s perhaps no better example than the Jones College Lady Bobcats.

Since head coach Missy Bilderback’s arrival, Jones has won seven consecutive Region 23 titles, which means the Lady Bobcats are preparing for their seventh consecutive trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Women’s’ Basketball Championship

Currently, the Lady Bobcats own a 19-game winning streak, wrecking their way through the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference in the process.

That success helped three members of the starting five to be named Women’s Basketball Coaching Association All-Americans.

Yet, more can be accomplished this season for the Lady Bobcats, who say they know their jobs are not finished.

Eliminated last year after reaching the NJCAA’s Final Four, the Lady Bobcats say they believe that their tough loss just might be their most valuable asset.

Slotted the sixth seed with a first-round bye in Lubbock, Texas, and with one last accolade to pursue, the Lady Bobcats are dead set on finishing their story.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.