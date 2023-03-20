HPD: Charges pending after argument leads to shooting at Overlook Apartments

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department expects to issue charges as they investigate a shooting at an apartment complex Monday morning.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of the shooting at 3610 Campbell Drive, at the Overlook Apartments complex, just after 9 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that two people were in an argument, and one of them shot several rounds during the incident.

HPD says there were no injuries during the incident, and everyone involved has been accounted for.

Moore says charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

