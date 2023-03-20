Hattiesburg Half Marathon volunteers needed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -With the Hattiesburg Half Marathon less than two weeks away, organizers are busy getting ready.

However, Clarissa Ewell, volunteer director of United Way of Southeast Mississippi, said volunteers are still needed in order to make it a great atmosphere.

Ewell said only about 50 volunteers have signed up, but a total of at least 175 would be preferred for the event.

“They help the runners stay on the course, (and) they also make sure they have all the nutrition they need, so they can literally finish the race. We make sure that they have water, we have refueling stations that consist of bananas, things like that,” said Ewell. “We have at least 1,000 runners right now, so that means we need at least 10% of manpower that can help us feed them, pick up trash, set up (and) takedown.”

On the day before the race, on March 31, volunteers and runners will need to go to the Marathon Expo at Hattiesburg Train Depot to pick up race day packets, waivers and T-shirts.

For anyone interested in signing up to be a volunteer, you can visit the half marathon’s website.

