Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Half Marathon volunteers needed

Volunteers are still needed for the Hattiesburg Half-Marathon
Volunteers are still needed for the Hattiesburg Half-Marathon(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -With the Hattiesburg Half Marathon less than two weeks away, organizers are busy getting ready.

However, Clarissa Ewell, volunteer director of United Way of Southeast Mississippi, said volunteers are still needed in order to make it a great atmosphere.

Ewell said only about 50 volunteers have signed up, but a total of at least 175 would be preferred for the event.

“They help the runners stay on the course, (and) they also make sure they have all the nutrition they need, so they can literally finish the race. We make sure that they have water, we have refueling stations that consist of bananas, things like that,” said Ewell. “We have at least 1,000 runners right now, so that means we need at least 10% of manpower that can help us feed them, pick up trash, set up (and) takedown.”

On the day before the race, on March 31, volunteers and runners will need to go to the Marathon Expo at Hattiesburg Train Depot to pick up race day packets, waivers and T-shirts.

For anyone interested in signing up to be a volunteer, you can visit the half marathon’s website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen, 16-year-old...
HPD asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen
A Saturday morning fire in Moselle destroyed a single-family house.
House in Moselle destroyed in Saturday fire
From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59
JPD: Two arrested for murder of man found dead in vehicle
HPD says there were no injuries during the incident, and everyone involved has been accounted...
HPD: Charges pending after argument leads to shooting at Overlook Apartments
Arm wrestling visits Pine Belt Saturday
Arm wrestling checks in Saturday in Forrest County

Latest News

A silent auction will also be hosted featuring 24 creatively decorated ostrich eggs.
Hattiesburg Zoo set to host annual ‘Eggz-otic Egg Hunt’
Motivational Moments - March 20, 2023
Motivational Moments - March 20, 2023
A regional robotics competition, sponsored by NASA and Mississippi Power, is underway in Laurel.
International robotics competition being held in the Pine Belt
Hub Fest 2023 will take place Saturday, March 25th from 9am to 5pm.
Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership gears up for HubFest