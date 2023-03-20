Farm to Table: Beef-stuffed fiesta bell peppers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

Four bell peppers, any color

One tablespoon of olive oil

1/2 cup of diced onion

Two cloves of minced garlic

One teaspoon of chili powder

One 15-ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed

One 15-ounce can of corn

1/4 cup of chopped cilantro (optional)

3/4 cup of salsa, tomato paste or fresh tomatoes

One cup of cooked rice (optional)

One cup of shredded Mexican cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Remove the tops from the peppers and scrape out the membranes and seeds and set them aside.

Add oil to the skillet over medium heat and add onions. Cook until they are soft, which took take about five minutes. Add in the garlic and cook for an additional minute.

Stir in the black beans, corn, cumin and chili powder. Add in the cilantro and salsa and cook for two more minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the cooked rice.

Evenly fill the four prepared peppers with the rice and black bean mixture and set them inside a baking dish. Top each pepper with a 1/4 cup of cheese and bake them in a preheated oven until the peppers have softened and the cheese is melted.

Enjoy!

