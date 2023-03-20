Fallen officer remembered through 3K run/walk Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is hosting a run and walk to honor a fallen officer who died in the line of duty.

The Run for Croom 3K, remembering Officer Kennis Croom, is Friday, Mar. 24, at Bonita Lakes Park, starting at 10 a.m.

The registration cost is $20. The proceeds will go to the Croom family.

To register for the run, email chanettastevens@meridianms.org for an application.

