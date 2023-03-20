Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.
Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.(Associated Press)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Andy Kaufman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023, the company announced Monday.

Kaufman is perhaps best known for his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and “Taxi,” but his wrestling history is deeply connected to Memphis.

Kaufman, a devoted wrestling fan, started an intense rivalry with Jerry “The King” Lawler in the early 1980s.

Their feud included Kaufman running over Lawler with a car in the WMC parking lot, and a famous appearance on Late Night with David Letterman where Lawler slapped Kaufman, who was already in a neck brace from a previous encounter.

Kaufman would also compete at the Mid-South Coliseum, taunting the Memphis audience and offering $1,000 to any woman who could pin him.

Kaufman died in 1984 due to lung cancer.

WWE has not announced who will induct Kaufman. Lawler was hospitalized last month after having a stroke at his Florida home.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen, 16-year-old...
HPD asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen
A Saturday morning fire in Moselle destroyed a single-family house.
House in Moselle destroyed in Saturday fire
From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59
JPD: Two arrested for murder of man found dead in vehicle
HPD says there were no injuries during the incident, and everyone involved has been accounted...
HPD: Charges pending after argument leads to shooting at Overlook Apartments
Arm wrestling visits Pine Belt Saturday
Arm wrestling checks in Saturday in Forrest County

Latest News

Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the SUV, was the only survivor.
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
A silent auction will also be hosted featuring 24 creatively decorated ostrich eggs.
Hattiesburg Zoo set to host annual ‘Eggz-otic Egg Hunt’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden issues first veto, defending Labor Dept. investment rule