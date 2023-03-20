3 Doors Down coming to the Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 Doors Down is coming to Brandon!

The band from Escatawpa, Mississippi, is known for their hits “Kryptonite”, “Here Without You”, and “When I’m Gone”.

They announced a concert date at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, September 9.

The concert is part of the band’s Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

