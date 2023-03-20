03/20 Ryan’s “Frosty Start for Spring” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Later this afternoon we will “officially” begin spring, but first we ironically have one of the coldest lows we’ve seen since that ridiculous cold snap around Christmas. Lows fell as far as 24 degrees in the Pine Belt today, though they went as high 29 on the southern end. That was enough for a Freeze Warning across the area until 10 AM, when at least a few areas will still be close to freezing. We’ll keep warming into the afternoon, going as high as 56 today in Hattiesburg, still well below average. We’re still in for a frosty start tomorrow too, but that’s where it stops because if you’re a fan of warmer weather like me, you won’t have to wait long for relief. The high climbs back to near average as early as tomorrow at 70, and by Wednesday we’ll be back into the 80s. Expect the mid-80s by Thursday, ahead of our next round of active weather coming in on Friday once again.

This end of week activity does have a “slight” chance of severe weather at the moment, but we’ll have to see how it develops. It’s looking like a fairly fast evening/overnight event, so a few showers could linger into Saturday morning. Once the rain finishes we’ll see some sun Saturday afternoon, and won’t see as much cooling as we did with last week’s front. Expect highs to only fall a handful of degrees into the upper 70s/low 80s for the start of next week, which is trending above average every day.

