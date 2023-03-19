Win Stuff
Irish Italian Festival returns to Hattiesburg

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you feeling lucky? You should because the Irish Italian Festival returned to the Hub City Saturday.

The festival was held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church across from University of Southern Mississippi and attracted a hefty crowd.

Saturday marked the 20th year that the festival has been staged.

“It’s a great community event,” attendee Kathy Schimel said. “It’s not just for our parish, it’s for everybody that wants to come and join us. Have some fun, have some good food and see the community,”

The festival featured Irish and Italian dishes from spaghetti to Irish stew. Tables lined the parking lot, giving people plenty of room to sit down.

A silent auction was held in the Student Center of the church where people bid on everything from paintings to goodie baskets to bird houses.

Event organizer Kim Busche said even the weather couldn’t keep the crowds away.

“It’s a little chilly for some people, so put on a coat, come have fun,” Bushe said. “It’s not raining, so that’s wonderful.”

T-shirts were for sale for people to take home.

The festival lasted from 5 to 10 pm and organizers are looking forward to next year’s festivities.

