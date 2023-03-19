Win Stuff
Inaugural robotics competition makes mark in Laurel

A regional robotics competition, sponsored by NASA and Mississippi Power, was held in Laurel...
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - History was being made Saturday in the City Beautiful

The City of Laurel served as host Saturday to the first-ever Magnolia Regional Competition for FIRST Robotics.

The event brought teams of robotics enthusiasts from high schools across six southern states together to show and share skills.

It was chance for young people to perhaps get a glimpse of their futures, while the event itself celebrated students interested in one of the STEM disciplines: Math; engineering; technology; and science.

