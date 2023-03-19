House in Moselle destroyed in Saturday fire

From the Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A house in Moselle was destroyed in a Saturday morning fire.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 1250 Moselle Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the single-story, woo- framed house completely engulfed in flames, with the roof already compromised.

A Saturday morning fire destroyed a single-family house in Moselle. (Jones County Fire Council)

A neighbor across the street from the residence noticed flames coming out one of the bedroom windows and went inside to call 911. Upon returning outside, flames were already all over the home, according to the neighbor.

No one lived at the residence at the time of the incident.

The fire’s cause is unknown at this time.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene, as well as Mississippi Power Electric Power Association.

