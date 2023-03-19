Hattiesburg Zoo gets lesson in polymers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Polymer science joined the tigers and giraffes as major attractions at the Hattiesburg Zoo this weekend.

Hattiesburg High School’s polymer science class demonstrated fun experimenters for zoo guests Saturday.

The experiments are designed to get kids engaged with science-based activities.

The polymer science class is included as part of HHS’s career and technical education program.

Students from the CTE class and instructor James Brown-Low volunteered their time to teach about thermo-plastics.

The polymer class presents different projects at the zoo during the school year to try and get kids interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

