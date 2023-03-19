Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Arts Market gives local artists exposure

Hattiesburg Arts Market set up shop Saturday
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City is getting crafty.

The Hattiesburg Arts Market returned on Saturday, with artists from all over the Pine Belt coming out to showcase their talents at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.

One local artist said her love for art started in high school.

”I think I just liked the colors and being able to express myself,” Karla Ott said. ”You can just describe a lot of what someone’s going through in their life.

“This is a girl that’s surrounded by dark woods. She looks lost, you know, and then so now she’s at a point where she doesn’t know where to go. She doesn’t know where to turn. So, there’s only light that can come from above.

If you missed Saturday’s offerings, the art market will return soon to the area.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen, 16-year-old...
HPD asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight on...
Early morning shooting draws heavy police presence in Hattiesburg
One woman was killed when she was struck by a highway patrol vehicle on US49 Friday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
Mayor wants drag racing in Bassfield stopped
Bassfield mayor reacts to drag-racing incident
Favre must remain in welfare lawsuit, Mississippi argues

Latest News

Hattiesburg Arts Market set up shop Saturday
Hattiesburg Arts Market set up shop Saturday
Irish Italian Festival returns to Hub City
Irish Italian Festival returned for 20th celebration
Inaugural robotics competition held in Laurel
Laurel hosts inaugural robotics competition
Irish Italian Festival returns to Hub City
Irish Italian Festival returns to Hattiesburg