Hattiesburg Arts Market gives local artists exposure

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City is getting crafty.

The Hattiesburg Arts Market returned on Saturday, with artists from all over the Pine Belt coming out to showcase their talents at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.

One local artist said her love for art started in high school.

”I think I just liked the colors and being able to express myself,” Karla Ott said. ”You can just describe a lot of what someone’s going through in their life.

“This is a girl that’s surrounded by dark woods. She looks lost, you know, and then so now she’s at a point where she doesn’t know where to go. She doesn’t know where to turn. So, there’s only light that can come from above.

If you missed Saturday’s offerings, the art market will return soon to the area.

