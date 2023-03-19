Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be very cold as temperatures fall into the 20s. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy. We are under a freeze warning tonight.

Monday temperatures will rise into the high 50s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear throughout the day. No rain is expected. Tomorrow will be very windy.

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the high 60s and low 70s across the area. There is no chance for rain and skies are expected to be mostly sunny once again throughout the day.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the high 70s to low 80s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance for rain throughout the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 50′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80′s. There is no chance of rain and skies are expected to be mostly sunny all day. Overnight lows will be into the mid to high 60′s across the Pine Belt.

