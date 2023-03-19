Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

College baseball player shot multiple times after away game

Authorities say a player from the opposing team was shot multiple times after he went back to the dugout. (WSYX via CNN)
By WSYX Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CONCORD, Ohio (WSYX) - Authorities in Ohio say a suspect is in custody after a college baseball player visiting from Michigan was shot multiple times following a game.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday on the campus of Muskingum University, which is about 70 miles east of Columbus, Ohio.

The victim plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital and reportedly released.

Olivet College says after its win on the field, one of its players went back to the dugout to get a personal item. The school says soon after, there was “an incident… involving an unknown individual with a firearm.”

Muskingum player freshman Mitchell Trace, who was at the field after the game, said the remaining players heard multiple gunshots and ran.

“We went over to talk in right field, and then, all you hear is shots, multiple shots. Coach turns, everyone turns and he says, ‘Run.’ We all run until we can’t anymore,” Trace said. “It was really like panic – just get away as fast as you can, make sure everyone’s fine.”

An older couple let a group of players into their home when they saw them running away from the gunshots.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office says it has a suspect in custody.

Following the incident, Olivet College said the team was returning to Michigan, and it wouldn’t play scheduled games Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was killed when she was struck by a highway patrol vehicle on US49 Friday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight on...
Early morning shooting draws heavy police presence in Hattiesburg
Stephen Hancock was arrested and charged with a number of things, including a still, guns and...
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid
Teen shot, killed in Lamar County
‘I just want justice for my baby;’ murdered teen’s mother speaks out
Mayor wants drag racing in Bassfield stopped
Bassfield mayor reacts to drag-racing incident

Latest News

Irish Italian Festival returns to Hub City
Irish Italian Festival returned for 20th celebration
North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea launches missile into sea amid US-South Korea drills
Authorities say a player from the opposing team was shot multiple times after he went back to...
College baseball player says team ran after hearing gunshots
Inaugural robotics competition held in Laurel
Laurel hosts inaugural robotics competition