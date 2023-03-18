USM signee Drew Druckenmiller enjoying final season at Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama has become somewhat of a feeder school for Southern Miss.

A couple of alums Reece Ewing and Christopher Sargent are suited up with the Golden Eagles this season. And a couple more will join the Black & Gold next spring – Pearl River infielder Gabe Broadus and Jones College pitcher Drew Druckenmiller.

The Bobcats’ No. 1 closer last season has turned into a stellar starter as a sophomore – leading Jones College with 42 strikeouts to 16 walks, a 3.30 earned-run-average while opponents are hitting just .189 against him.

Druckenmiller struck out a career-high 11 batters in seven scoreless innings in Wednesday night’s win over Hinds.

“I love Southern Miss,” Druckenmiller said. “I had a lot of people - Reece Ewing, Chris Sargent - those were guys from my high school. I’m really close with Reece. My high school’s kind of like a factory for them. It’s close to home and it’s just a really good program. I love what coach Oz does and I don’t think there’s a better pitching coach in the country and it just so happens to be right down the road so it’s a good fit for me. [It] kind of relieves the pressure of knowing where I’m going to go but now everybody’s going to want to beat you. Everybody wants to beat that guy that’s going to a really good program. Just going to keep on working hard and try to help this team win. That’s my goal.”

