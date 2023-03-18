Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Trooper fired for violating rules, accepting cash while on duty, officials say

Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for violating rules and general orders. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been fired for department violations.

WSMV reports that Michael Riley, who worked in Benton County, was terminated by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security on March 14.

According to a department spokesman, Riley was let go for cause and for the good of service.

Authorities said an internal investigation showed Riley violated multiple rules and general orders, including accepting money from a person while assisting them on a call.

The department did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was killed when she was struck by a highway patrol vehicle on US49 Friday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight on...
Early morning shooting draws heavy police presence in Hattiesburg
Stephen Hancock was arrested and charged with a number of things, including a still, guns and...
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid
Teen shot, killed in Lamar County
‘I just want justice for my baby;’ murdered teen’s mother speaks out
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Some Trump rivals rally to his side as possible charges loom
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
US Open ‘very hopeful’ unvaccinated Novak Djokovic can play
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half...
March Madness: Brackets in tatters as 2nd round begins
A strong earthquake was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which...
Earthquake in Ecuador kills at least 1, causes wide damage