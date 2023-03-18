National Athletic Training Month: Here’s what to know

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Athletic trainers should be getting their due.

After all, March is National Athletic Training Month.

Athletic trainers have to accumulate up to 1,500 preparation hours while in college and most go on to earn a master’s degree

From situations like Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s scary moments on an National League Football field to being on standby at a marathon, athletic trainers aid in many ways.

It’s a range of ages athletic trainers aid and the help comes in various forms, from wrapping up ankles to physical training,

“My favorite part is the kids,” said Gary Shroud, manager of Sports Medicine at Hattiesburg Clinic. “The thing that I miss being in the office is taking care of kids every day, giving them rehab, and watching that kid go from hurt, which we hate, to getting back on the field and see, ‘Hey, we actually made a difference in their life so they can do the sport that they love.’”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.