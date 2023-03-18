Win Stuff
Much Colder This Weekend

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/17
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Tomorrow will be cold and cloudy across the Pine Belt. Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold as highs top out into the low to mid 50s.

We’ll likely see a Hard Freeze Sunday Night into Monday Morning as lows bottom out into the upper 20s across the Pine Belt.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer as highs top out into the upper 50s to low 60s.

We’ll see a big warming trend by the middle of next week as highs soar into the low 80s by Thursday.

